Dear Editor:
We have three weeks of early voting before our Georgia Primary on May 24. Our local Board of Elections Office will hold early voting from May 2 through May 20, from 9am to 5pm. Early voting on Saturday will be available on bboth May 7 and May 14 from 9am to 5pm. Voters can find their early voting locations and schedules online at our state's My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov. For Barrow Countians, early voting is at our Board of Elections Office, 233 East Broad Street, Winder.
Just like election day, voters check-in with poll workers and present proper ID to vote. There are seven forms of acceptable identification to vote in person: (1) any valid (unexpired) state or federal government issued photo ID, including a free ID card issued by our County Elections Office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services; (2) an unexpired licence or photo ID issued by another state or an expired Georgia driver's licence; (3) valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency or entity of the U.S. government, State of Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other state entity; (4) valid U.S. passport; (5) valid U.S. military photo ID; (6) Tribal photo ID; and (7) valid student ID from a public, not private, Georgia college or university.
The advantages to early voting is that you can choose the best time for you to vote and usually the lines are shorter and the wait is not as long for you to participate in our elections.
Sincerely,
Janet Mooney
Winder
