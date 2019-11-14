Dear Editor:
Every week, news leaks that behind closed doors Republicans are privately shocked and outraged by President Trump’s behavior.
Those representatives must now stand up in public, put country over party, and actually do something about it by participating fully in this impeachment inquiry, reading all the transcripts and attending the public hearings.
Thanks to a brave whistleblower’s complaint, the White House's own memo and chief of staff, and now multiple credible witnesses’ sworn testimony from the House’s impeachment inquiry, we know that Trump pressured Ukraine’s president to help him in the 2020 election by investigating one of his potential opponents. In fact, that’s now been confirmed by at least seven witnesses.
Extorting a foreign government for help in American elections is an impeachable offense on its own, made worse by the fact that Trump withheld critical military aid for months unless Ukraine complied. Trump leveraged public resources for personal gain, plain and simple. That's bribery and an abuse of power.
It’s time to set aside partisan bickering to fulfill the oaths they have all taken. Trump is an open threat to our democracy. Honorable Republicans cannot sit idly by while Trump acts criminally with impunity. The evidence is simply too egregious to ignore. It’s time for members of the GOP to support the impeachment process, including if the evidence warrants, removing Donald Trump.
I took an oath to defend this country with my life at 17. I don't think I'm asking too much when I demand our politicians defend our elections from interference by all enemies, foreign and domestic. Do your jobs!
—
Andi Robinson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.