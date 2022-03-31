Dear Editor:
I read about the opening of the new Winder Hill Publix in this newspaper, The Barrow News Journal.
When did Pea Hill become Winder Hill? Why do even wonderful stores like Publix have to turn everything into bland copy? Why can they not embrace the geographical and human history of an area?
This Publix is built on the southwestern slope of Pea Hill, known alternately from the 18th century as Pea Ridge, as documented by GJN Wilson in his Early History of Jackson County.
When I asked my Daddy back in 1950 why the hill we had built our little house on was called Pea Hill, he said it was because nothing but peas would grow in the rocky soil. Later, I learned that more than likely the name came from a Native American name for the area, something unpronounceable to us that began with the /p/ sound.
According to Wilson and the 1982 Historic American Buildings Survey Georgia Catalog by John Linley, one of the earliest permanent homes in the state of Georgia was erected on Pea Ridge. It was built by Inomatuhata a Creek chief who signed several treaties in the early 1800’s. Inomatuhata built his home of hickory sticks, moss, and red clay near the very top of Pea Ridge.
Pea Hill is a historic name. Would we change the name of Fort Yargo? Why call Pea Hill Winder Hill?
Even in the commercial sense, Pea Hill Publix sounds more melodious than Winder Hill Publix. But I am neither a stockholder nor a store namer for Publix.
I am just a customer who loves their bread.
But I feel certain I would love it even more if I could buy it on Pea Hill instead of Winder Hill.
Sincerely,
Cheryl McDaniel Hilderbrand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.