Dear Editor:
Jan. 6 marked the first anniversary of a violent assault on our nations capitol and of democracy itself. It was not a peaceful tour by typical tourists. Visiting tourists do not enter the capitol building through the windows. They do not attack police officers with poles and spray them with bear spray. Peaceful tourists do not chant “ hang Mike Pence” and construct gallows to string him up on.
The attempt by some elected officials to white-wash this shameful event and pretend that it didn’t happen is the real lie.
Again, I ask you to believe your eyes.
Sincerely,
Patricia Healan
Winder
