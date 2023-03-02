What is happening to the City of Winder and Barrow County when the City Administration is choosing to close something that for the past 16 years has shaped so many lives in our area to include our children, teenagers, young adults and elderly? Is this all in the name of politics? I sincerely hope not but if so please I would like to request they reconsider any possible changes to our Winder-Barrow Community Theater.
I am speaking from first hand experiences with the theater, with both my granddaughter's concerns and my concerns as a long-time resident of Barrow County.
I want to share with each of you my observation after seeing a performance yesterday at the Winder-Barrow Community Theater.
There are so many people who come to these performances that have basically no other forms of entertainment, not to mention the fellowship that being with others brings to their lives. They are our mothers, fathers, uncles, aunts, and grandparents, many of whom come by buses from other counties to enjoy the live performances. In a time when the elderly do not seem appreciated, it breaks my heart to think this will be taken away from us, as I, myself, am included in this category.
I ask the City of Winder Administration to make a difference in the lives of the Barrow County and the Winder Community by keeping the Winder-Barrow Community Theater alive and in their current location, continuing to make our Community proud!
