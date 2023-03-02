Dear Editor:

What is happening to the City of Winder and Barrow County when the City Administration is choosing to close something that for the past 16 years has shaped so many lives in our area to include our children, teenagers, young adults and elderly? Is this all in the name of politics? I sincerely hope not but if so please I would like to request they reconsider any possible changes to our Winder-Barrow Community Theater.

