Governor Kemp is puzzling.
First, he pushes one way and then the other. It’s hard to figure out where he stands these days.
He put more guns on Georgia’s streets, endangering 2nd graders and making our law enforcement men and women less safe. Georgia has no laws that rein in and manage those guns.
Now he’s campaigning for strong law and order. Where was he on law and order for the past 4 years?
He consistently denied Medicaid expansion for 500,000 Georgians and fought for this mean-spirited stance in court. This year, he added just 50,000 poor Georgians to Medicaid. He’s done little to shore up health care in Georgia as rural hospitals across Georgia closed; and he’s said not a peep about two WellStar hospitals in urban Atlanta closing last week.
He proudly raised teacher salaries by $5,000 over 4 years, yet he undermined teachers by enacting laws muzzling and keeping them from doing what they were professionally trained to do.
He loves to crow and Tweet about Georgia’s business ranking, but we hear crickets about our low rankings in quality-of-life issues, such as maternal/child health and even the cost of our car insurance, which is among the highest in the country.
Then there’s abortion. May “Marty and the Girls” never find themselves boxed into a gut-wrenching corner like so many other Georgians of child-bearing age.
Georgia needs compassionate, competent hands on the tiller. We can do better. This November, think how your vote can move us forward.
Sincerely,
Regina Smith
Athens
