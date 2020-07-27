Dear Editor:
"A bridge too far" to mandate mask-wearing? Governor Kemp, this is a public health issue!
You do realize that this would not be the first public health and safety law in Georgia? Let's see: seat belt laws, hands-free driving, speed limits, no passing zones, school bus "stop" sign laws, child safety restraints, no smoking in public buildings, restaurant cleanliness or exits clearly labeled, just to name a very few, are all public health and safety laws.
Do you plan to repeal them?
If not, mandate the mask and attach a significant fine for failure like all of the above! Don't waste our money fighting Atlanta over its sensible mandate.
—
Cheryl Brownstein
Winder
