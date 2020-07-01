Dear Editor:
I hope what Mike Buffington and others call "liberalism" is indeed winning the culture war; I hope deeply that Buffington is correct in his June 24 column.
What Buffington calls liberalism, however, is nothing more than what I and people like me call normal. It is, in my book, normal to not lie. It is normal to expect truthfulness. There is nothing political about it. It is normal to care about other humans. Wanting other people to be treated like I want to be treated is normal. To care about animals, beaches, clean air, is normal. There is nothing political about any of it.
What Buffington calls liberalism is what my parents called simple decency. Common sense.
If the USA is having a return — and I prayerfully hope it is — what is returning is morality. Simple decency, honest patriotism. Honest Christian values. It isn't enough to say Jesus's name; you and I have to follow His ways if we claim His name.
It isn't enough to wave a flag. You have to behave as though you really do know and agree with what it stands for. No partisanship required.
—
Roxy A. Warren
Auburn
