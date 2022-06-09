Dear Editor:
I was so thrilled to see Ronda Rich’s article in the newspaper this past week! She always has something funny and something meaningful to say.
Also she was one of the main reasons I subscribe to the Barrow News-Journal and I was afraid you had dropped her column.
With all the bad news we hear these days, we need Ronda Rich so please keep her columns coming.
Thank you.
Sincerely,
Barbara Clark
Statham
P.S. I like your Opinions page too.
