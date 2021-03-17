Dear Editor:
The board of directors for Adult Literacy Barrow is pleased to announce that the 2021 “Clearing the Dance Floor for Literacy No Show Event” raised over $30,000 to help improve the lives of adults, their families, Barrow County’s workforce and communities. The generosity of our county continues to shine.
Proceeds from this event will be used to provide free classes in these areas within multiple Barrow County locations: Georgia High School Equivalency preparation and testing, English as a Second Language, and U.S. Citizenship exam preparation.
Since its inception in 1993, Adult Literacy Barrow has served more than 14,000 students. Statistics include 2,300 GEDs earned, 25 countries represented in ESL classes and 20 students becoming U.S. citizens in the last three years.
Contributions to Adult Literacy Barrow are also used to support both its transportation and daycare center programs, eliminating two of the biggest road blocks for adult students. ALB is grateful for partnerships with the Winder Housing Authority and the Wimberly Center, which enable us to provide these services.
We are extremely thankful for the many businesses, community organizations, government agencies, schools and individuals that continue to support the cause of adult literacy in Barrow County. We’re indebted to both the Barrow County School System and the Barrow County Board of Commissioners for funding, which provides the foundation of our organization.
Thank you to our sponsors, donors and supporters:
•Medallion Sponsor — First American Bank and Trust.
•Spotlight Sponsor — Bethlehem Church.
•Diamond Sponsors — Cable East, Seymour & Perry, LLC, and Zaxby’s.
•Platinum Level Sponsors — Mark and Gayle Acuff, Rep. Terry England and Winder Insurance Center.
•Gold Level Sponsors — Jackson EMC and The Principal’s Palette.
•Silver Level Sponsors — Hill’s Ace Hardware and Lumber, Rotary Club of Winder, Sheats Structural Consulting, South State Bank, and Sally and Paul Brown.
•Bronze Level Sponsors — Akins Ford, Briscoe and Tonge CPA’s, Sapphire Wealth Management, Smith Funeral Home, Truist Bank, Turn-Around-Therapy Services, John and Janet Costello, Sen. Frank Ginn, Vicki and David Hart, Pat Lanthier, Dr. Chris and Beth McMichael, Dottie Reynolds, Gayle Steed, Susan and Don Wages.
•Champions of Literacy — Municipalities, the Town of Bethlehem and the City of Auburn; Schools, Bethlehem Elementary, Bramlett Elementary, County Line Elementary, Holsenbeck Elementary, Kennedy Elementary, Statham Elementary and Yargo Elementary.
A special thank you to the Barrow News-Journal for their promotion and coverage of the Literacy Ball, as well as our educational programs and orientations.
You’re amazing, Barrow County!
—
Sally Brown
Executive director, Adult Literacy Barrow
