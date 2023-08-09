Dear Editor:
Republican lawmakers have made inflation and the economy their top attack against President Biden, but recent reports showing the annual inflation has dropped to 3 percent is forcing them to rethink their political strategy.
The economy is showing signs of being not a weakness but a strength for Biden and Democrats as inflation falls, unemployment stands at a near-record low of 3.6% and wages are growing faster than prices. While seniors benefit from a $35 dollar insulin cap. Bidenomics is working.
Since MAGA Republicans don’t have an economic governing vision, they are revising their messaging to focus on what they do best — stoke culture wars. So, they’ve recently declared war on “Barbie”, a doll and fictional movie. Something nonsensical to do with a dotted line on a map in the movie, China and probably the color pink, they’ve decided is a symbol of “wokeism”.
Thank goodness we have a president and a political party with an economic vision that includes the middle.
Sincerely,
Harper Kindle
Statham
