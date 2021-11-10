Dear Editor:
Mitch McConnell wants to force Democrats to use “budget reconciliation” to raise the debt ceiling to head off economic disaster.
By using budget reconciliation, McConnell could coerce Democrats to specify the dollar amount of any debt ceiling increase, which Republicans could then hang around the necks of Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections even though the ceiling needs to be raised to cover the tab created by the previous administration.
Raising the debt ceiling has become a ritual imbued with unsurpassed political hypocrisy. We watch the same politicians, who were only too willing to help amass trillions upon trillions of dollars of red ink, grandstanding as they point the finger at anyone but themselves when the debt ceiling vote rolls around.
Republicans who normalized massive deficits during the Reagan Revolution reliably get on their high horses when the time comes to raise the debt limit whenever a Democrat sits in the Oval Office, and this time is no different.
Since Ronald Reagan changed the rules of the game, one GOP president after another has done their level best to push the public debt ever higher, even as they claimed to be fiscal conservatives. The record shows that the GOP has consistently outperformed Democrats when it comes to piling up the red ink with Donald Trump outdoing them all. He managed to pile up a record $8 trillion in new debt in a single term in office.
McConnell believes he has a strategic advantage because he knows, when push comes to shove, Democrats will never allow a default that would place the U.S. into financial calamity.
Harper Kindle
Statham
