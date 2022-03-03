Dear Editor:
I read with interest the many comments on Next Door Neighbor regarding Mr. Buffington’s Barrow News-Journal column of Feb. 9 about conservatives’ choices going forward. It amazes me how Trump die-hards viewed it with such vitriol.
As a strong Conservative I viewed most Trump Administration policies very favorably, especially with regards the economy, education, the border, immigration, foreign policy, law enforcement, the military, and his aggressive push-back against main stream media and Leftists (I repeat myself). But his demeanor was often grotesque and un-presidential. Conservatives who believe decorum is a crucial trait for a world leader had to swallow hard, put up with his antics, and support him anyway. For many, his behavior was so off-putting they could not see beyond it to the many accomplishments he achieved on our behalf.
But then came the election. If you believe the election was “stolen” you may be missing something important. Was there malfeasance in the process? Sure, there always is. Was there more malfeasance in this election due to pandemic over-reaction and illegal election rules changes? Yes. Was it enough to tip the election? Consider this:
If the policies and accomplishments of the Trump administration were not enough to convince a super-majority of Americans to vote Trump, a majority sufficient such that even some cheating could not overcome it, then WE LOST. Just like a football game that hinges on a questionable call by an official, WE LOST because we did not dominate. Too many of “them”, and too few of “us” voted. We need to look elsewhere, rather than the “stolen election” myth, to understand why we lost. Focus on the wrong problem, as Trump does, as the idiots who broke into the capitol did, and you will guarantee us a losing season going forward.
I often disagree with his center-left positions but must agree with Mr. Buffington completely on one point: Endorse violence as “political discourse” and Conservatives will lose.
Trump served us well until he lost his mind over the election. Considering what he put up with from the Left I understand why he finally lost it. I thank God for what he did for our country. But he made himself unelectable damaged goods and will drag all conservatives down with him if we don’t move on.
To win requires new faces and a well-articulated positive vision that a super-majority can grasp and support. Trumpian policies, sure, but Trumpian crazy will not fly going forward.
Sincerely,
Joe Counter
Winder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.