Dear Editor:
The push to remove Native American references from this country — squaw, papoose, redskin, tomahawk, etc. — is truly misguided, and the people pushing this are probably not even of Native American heritage.
I believe this is a small handful of people because most of us Native Americans would not want our history erased from this country. Most would want more references applied to school buildings, federal buildings, bridges, parks and more to help keep the memory of our great ancestors alive.
Being of Cherokee and Creek descent, I believe the cancel culture of removing references of Native Americans, Southern references, religious symbols and other things from our great history will dumb down our children and their descendants.
In the words of Grey Fox: “We are all one people. With these eyes, I have seen the great spirit in the sun that rises over the great mountains. With these ears, I have heard him speak through the mighty winds that blow through the valley. With my heart, I feel his love for me and my people.”
—
Neal “Hawkeye” Edwards
Bethlehem
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.