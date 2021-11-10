Dear Editor:
In 1990 I had a premature baby. I’d been on bed rest for two weeks, eating deeply into saved-up, state employee sick leave.
Mother was four hours away, dying of cancer; mother-in-law was 12 hours away, paralyzed by a stroke. Husband got no paid leave whatsoever. We lucked out and found an amazingly competent and caring in-home daycare provider for our 5-week-old daughter.
My situation back then mirrors that of today’s mothers. My daughter just had her first child. Lack of childcare in her area means her husband is tending to the baby while she works full time. I live two hours away and can’t help. He does an amazing job. Anybody who says stay-at-home parents don’t really work or contribute to our country’s economy is uninformed. But he needs to work to help pay bills.
America’s young couples are delaying or choosing not to start families at all because of the expense and/or lack of care. It averages $10,000/child annually. No wonder the birth rate in America is declining! Caregivers are predominantly female, and most make minimum wage. Many must take on second jobs to survive. One Georgia employee, educated in early child education, makes $10 per hour caring for precious babies and $15 per hour moonlighting at Starbucks. Is this obscene imbalance what Americans want for their children?
We must all help our young families. Get behind Biden’s plan, no matter your political party. It’s a lifesaver for your children and grandchildren. Don’t believe me? Just ask them what they need.
Regina Smith
Athens
