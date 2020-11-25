Dear Editor:
The 2020 presidential election was a fair and free election, thanks to Gov. Kemp, Secretary of State Raffensperger and boards of elections throughout the state.
American voters have spoken, and Joe Biden is the president-elect. The will of the people is clear. President Trump has not conceded and, more importantly, he has not taken initial steps to begin peaceful transfer of power. This is a cornerstone of American democracy.
There is much for President-Elect Biden and his team to accomplish between now and Jan. 20 if we are to keep America and Americans safe — obtaining security clearances and office space, gaining access to federal agencies, and receiving daily national security briefings. Delays in an orderly transition puts national security and the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in peril.
Senators Purdue and Loeffler and Rep. Jody Hice must stop pushing outlandish, harmful and false narratives about Georgia’s election. They must step up and honor their oaths of office. They must publicly implore President Trump to activate the post-election transition of power through the General Services Administration immediately. To do less is to further endanger democracy in America.
—
Jacqueline Elsner
Athens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.