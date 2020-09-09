Dear Editor:
More than 277,000 Georgians have tested positive for COVID-19. More than 5,800 Georgians have died. More than 25,000 have been hospitalized.
We do not have nearly enough testing. Current projections are that, unless more effective steps are taken to prevent the spread of the virus, 410,000 Americans will die from COVID-19 by Jan. 1. Imagine how many more Georgians will die by that date.
Thousands of Georgians have lost their jobs and health insurance and cannot afford food or to pay their rent or mortgage. Businesses are going bankrupt. Our state is forced to cut basic services, crucial for the health and welfare of all Georgians. Schools cannot safely hold in-person classes.
And the U.S. Senate does nothing. It is not even meeting. Vital legislation passed by the U.S. House languishes in the Senate while the whole country goes down in flames.
Where is Sen. David Perdue? Where is Sen. Kelly Loeffler? Why are they not demanding that the Senate meet to urgently enact the crucial legislation needed to provide vital help to Georgia and Georgians and to save our country?
Western states are burning up with fires of unprecedented size and ferocity. Coastal states are being battered into oblivion by record-making tropical storms. And the Senate is doing nothing.
Why are our senators abandoning us in our time of greatest need?
Sen. Perdue, we need you now! Sen. Loeffler, where are you?
Why are you not doing your jobs?
—
Bruce Menke
Athens
