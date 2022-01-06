Dear Editor:
The recent action by the Winder City Council to abolish the city planning board was ill-conceived and done for all the wrong reasons. It is another example of the backroom wheeling-and-dealing that Mayor Maynard, City Administrator Cody, and some of the council members have engaged in over the past several months.
One of the speakers at last week’s called meeting said that she was told that the planning board was dysfunctional. And in reading the article in the paper, I noted that your reporter mentioned the fact that the board failed to achieve a quorum at its December meeting. There is a simple explanation for that.
For the 10 years that I have been on the board, the meetings have always been held at 6:00 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month. The exception is the December meeting, when it is usually held on the second Tuesday at the same time to avoid having a meeting near the holidays.
In November of this year, Ms. Cody arbitrarily changed both the November and December meetings to a Thursday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. She did not consult with me or any of the board members before doing this.
Several members of the board informed Ms. Cody at the time that this was announced that they could not meet at that time because of work conflicts. When it became clear that we would not have a quorum, I tried repeatedly to contact Ms. Cody to effect a change. When the meetings were changed back to Tuesday at 6:00 p.m., they were attended by all of the board members.
The elimination of the planning board will not increase transparency. It will have the opposite effect. It will give citizens one less opportunity to share their concerns over new development and, given that fact that the mayor and council will not address citizen inquiries, they will be unable to get their questions answered.
This move is about power and control and nothing else.
Sincerely,
Robert J. Lanham
Former Chair, Winder Planning Board
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.