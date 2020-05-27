Dear Editor:
The May 20 opinion page happily woke me from a quarantine-induced reverie the other morning.
Mr. Thompson's editorial about the Michael Flynn conundrum is spot on and so intelligently written. It was a whiff of fresh air.
Someone at last noted Brother Hice's lack of garments when he speaks out of one side of his mouth about Jesus and, out the other, sings praise for lies and terrible corruption.
Finally, Fay Burnett graciously reminded me that I could eat out. Out on a bench in a park. Hurrah!
—
Beth Bassett
Winder
