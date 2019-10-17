Dear Editor:
President Trump’s orders to withdraw troops from Syria, abandoning the Kurds, longtime allies of the U.S., paved the way for the Turkish offensive.
Could this betrayal be dramatic grandstanding to divert the U.S. media away from the impeachment inquiry? Once sufficient damage has been done in the area and the situation is given less media attention, Trump will most likely rescind the order and reinstate American troops for more drama, division and manipulation.
Playing with lives like this for selfish political purposes is despicable. This isn’t how the U.S. should be behaving. To our senator and representatives up for re-election, who continue to enable a self-serving president and by their silence, demonstrate their support of turning America’s back on those that helped us defeat ISIS, have you no honor?
Have you no shame?
—
Peggy Perkins
Winder
