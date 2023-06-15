Dear Editor:
Our Republican controlled Public Service Commission has given its go ahead allowing Georgia Power to charge their customers $16 more a month. The hike took effect June 1.
Updated: June 15, 2023 @ 10:05 am
But that’s not the only bill increase on the horizon. The Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC) estimates customers could see $45 more per month within two years. Another $16 per month will eventually hit thanks to last year’s regular rate increase to fund new grid investments. Plus, SELC estimates eventually, an additional $14 will be added to cover the construction costs of nuclear power Plant Vogtle.
The Plant Vogtle project is now more than double its original budget of $30 billion. Once the nuclear reactors units go into service, Georgia Power will ask the PSC to approve the “prudence” of the costs it incurred to build the units and thereby pass those costs onto customers retroactively.
Criticism of Vogtle centers on Georgia Power’s guaranteed profit, which it earns on top of the total cost of capital projects like Vogtle. In what other field would a company earn extra profit for not coming in on time and on budget? No wonder, Georgia Power wants the PSC to remain Republican controlled.
Our Public Service Commissioner, Tim Echols, justifies these increases because he believes Georgia Power has performed at a high level of reliability and customer service; therefore, should be rewarded. Echols, btw, is up for re-election and has a challenger, Patty Durand.
Sincerely,
Harper Kindle
Statham
