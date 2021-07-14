Dear Editor:
Critical race theory, which is Marxist ideology, is being pushed in the classrooms, business industry, and even in our armed forces to minimize merit and equalize the outcome of opportunity.
Last year President Trump issued an executive order banning critical race theory-based training programs in our federal government. President Biden rescinded this order on his first day in office.
Equity is what removes disparity. When people try to achieve equality in engineering, mathematics, chemistry, medical school, or anything else by having the same number of Asians, Blacks, Latinos, whites and females in every endeavor that exists you will discover that people do not perform the same so in order to make sure that achievement is reached you have to lower the standards which means excellence is not even considered.
Since only 3% of their pilots are women and only 7% are non-white, United Airlines has recently announced they are instituting this procedure. Over the next decade, United Airlines said they will make sure that 50% of their next 5,000 trained pilots will represent the people buying their tickets. This was announced as something great but it is idiocy! Safety should be the first thought of the airlines, not what the pilot looks like. They should not care what the race or gender of a pilot is but how good they are as pilots.
Let me give you an example of how crazy this theory is. In the United States African-American men make up 6% of the population but represent 75% of the players in the National Basketball Association. What do you think would happen if suddenly the commissioner of the NBA said they were going to make sure that 50% of their players would soon be a combination of white, Asian, Italian and Hispanic to better represent the people in the stands? Sound ridiculous? Yes! Players are selected by their ability not their race.
Too many teachers are teaching students not to think but what to think. Being a critical race theory activist is not being an educator. This ideology started in Nazi Germany against the Jewish children.
But of course, evidenced by the destruction of our monuments, history is not taught much in schools anymore. The emphasis has been placed on social studies. However, parents across our nation are storming school boards complaining about teaching this garbage. It is actually child abuse and it must be stopped.
We need to kick left-wing teachers out of the classrooms like they kicked God out!
We used to have common sense but today that is a rare commodity.
—
Charles C. Winfrey III
Winder
