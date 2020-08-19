Dear Editor:
How do we learn? In the beginning, we mimic others as when an infant tries to become a toddler. The baby watches Mom and Dad walk around then tries to get up on two tiny, wobbly feet.
That's where trial and error comes in. First, trying to stand up. Very, very rarely successful on first try. So try another approach. Maybe the parents try to help. But always the baby tries a different method until finally, success! The process starts over again, as now that she's up, how does she move her feet? Again, trial and error.
Why are we adults refusing to learn with the coronavirus? We have examples all around us. To our north, New York, it's "complete" shut down. "Complete" because health care, grocery stores, pharmacies, first responders, police, mail, media, utilities, repair services, deliveries and other essential services never stopped. To our south, Florida, which never closed anything non-essential, including and especially crowded beaches.
Both have duly-elected governors. One chose to address the people daily with the facts as they were known. One who flatly stated, you don't have to like me or vote for me to do the right thing to save your own lives and the life of your own families and we will do it together or outliers will face consequences. The other has hidden data, ignored science and flatly ignores the numbers while telling everyone, we're doing well. Thus, New York City, with almost 20 million people packed into a relatively tiny area, and the state have brought the transmission down to a very minimum amount, while Florida leads the nation in deaths and new cases daily.
Why does it have to happen to us and our loved ones before we believe it's a real threat? Surely, if we see someone else walk into a glass wall once, we learn that that isn't a door! Repeating the same action over and over again and expecting different results is the very definition of insanity.
Wearing masks works. Physical distancing works. Hand-washing works. Why do we have to be told by a man who obviously is not willing to act in everyone's best interest to do the right thing? We should not be lemmings following a blind leader into the sea.
Our local leaders should show guts and act like New York, daring the governor to try to stop them.
Cheryl Brownstein
Winder
