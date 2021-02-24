Dear Editor:
More than 70% of Americans, including 40% of Republicans, support President Biden’s $1.9 billion pandemic relief plan. People support Biden’s plan because he intends to help people in need.
So why are our Republican representatives in Congress fighting him? Why do something so hateful and uncaring in the eyes of most Americans? I believe they are scared. When they are scared and afraid their ideas won’t be popular or guarantee re-election, they resort to a tired old playbook — suppress voting and double down on gerrymandering.
The Georgia legislature is hell-bent today on massive voter suppression moves under the guise of helping Georgians regain faith in the election process — faith that most Georgians never lost, by the way, even in the face of a massive lie campaign. Good Republicans have shown us the election was fair.
Eliminating no-excuse absentee voting (enacted in 2005 to help Republican voters), removing drop boxes, eliminating Sunday voting and shortening early voting times are just some of the schemes they are pushing. One of their most egregious and un-Christian plans is to not allow anyone to provide food or water to people waiting in line to vote!
Has it really come to this? Are Georgia Republicans that afraid of losing? If you value your voting rights as a Georgia citizen, I suggest you contact your legislators today, while you still can. If you don’t, pretty soon you may find that not just your right to vote, but your actual ability to vote squeezed out of existence.
—
Peggy Perkins
Winder
