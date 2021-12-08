Dear Editor:
What ever happened to the concept of the loyal opposition?
The fact that one disagrees with another does not make that person a moron. Name calling only reflects poorly on the person who stoops to that level.
Have good manners gone by the wayside?
—
Patricia Healan
Winder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.