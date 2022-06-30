Dear Editor:
This is my response to the writer of “Violence isn’t just a problem on the right.”
Being exposed to truth can feel like being set aflame if you are accustomed to a daily dose of “alternative facts,” misinformation, and made-up crap from the likes of Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and other celebrities that peddle in divisive messaging.
The statistics cited in my letter (of 450 killings, right-wing extremists committed 75%, Islamic extremists 20%, left-wing extremists 4%) came from the ADL’s report on “Murder and Extremism in the US in 2021” not from MSNBC. I personally don’t care for MSNBC. I also did not say or imply that violence did not occur from left-wing extremists. It’s just that it has not been the level of that on the right.
Sadly, there have been more instances of violence promoted by the right as demonstrated by Missouri senatorial candidate, Eric Greitens, RINO hunting ad. In this ad, an armed Greitens, joined by a squad of heavily armed men in tactical gear, busting down a door and throwing flash grenades with the intent of killing “Republicans in name only.” Why would a candidate for public office think that an ad promoting the killing of his fellow party members would be an effective strategy unless his base found violence appealing?
Given Greitens has received no significant pushback from Republican leadership, it is going to be voters that will have to help the GOP rid itself of one of many of its cancers by not rewarding the party with re-election and election of its candidates.
Sincerely,
Harper Kindle
Statham
