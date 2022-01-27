Dear Editor:
I have to agree with Mr. Counter's letter to the editor when he stated that there were riots in many cities in the summer of 2020.
Following the murders of George Floyd and Ahmad Arbery, there were protests all over the country. Most of these were peaceful; too many were not.
The facts are that there were riots and violence in Republican led cities as well as Democratic led cities. Some of the Republican led cities were San Diego, Oklahoma City, Jacksonville, Miami, and Houston.
Violence and destruction of property are never justified for any reason.
But, there are fundamental differences in the summer riots and the attack on our nations Capitol building.
The summer riots were spontaneous, random, and without direction or co-ordination.
The January 6th attack on the Capitol building was obviously a co-ordinated effort to subvert the will of the American people. These attackers had similar, even identical, flags, hats and signs. Some of them even arrived in Washington on buses emblazoned with the letters T-R-U-M-P plastered all over them.
The January 6th rioters’ goal was to interfere with the peaceful transition of power and to change the outcome of a fair election.
Sincerely,
Patricia Healan
Winder
