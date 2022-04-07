By Julie Badger Forbes
Where has the unified stream of being human gone? Where are the songs that brought all the world together?
You may remember a song which contained that unity and was released in the eighties which influenced the entire globe, “We are the World”.
The hope of this song, that at least my generation felt a part of, was transformative. A parade of artists such as Cindy Lauper, The Pointer Sisters, Steve Perry, Smokey Robinson, Huey Lewis, Bob Dylan, Harry Belafonte, Dionne Warwick, Willie Nelson and Stevie Wonder to name a few, but certainly not all, made musical history. It occurred the night of The American Music Awards in 1985 to ensure that all artists would be available to complete the recording and raise money for African famine relief.
The impact around the world was astounding. Displaying to humankind, that without politics, racial divide, generational gaps, and sexist thinking, what true compassion could accomplish. By playing out in real time, millions of teens, parents, sisters, brothers, neighbors, colleagues, and most importantly, strangers became one, all at the same time. While watching the video recording of this event, a keen eye might have caught a glimpse of a note taped to the studio entrance door which each artist read before entering: “Check your egos at the door”. What is most poignant is that the note had to be posted at all. Quincy and those working to pull this magnanimous event together were more than aware of the toxic influence that the ego could have upon this effort. A note to remind all those who entered that yes; you are an amazingly talented individual artist, but today’s purpose is to take that individual energy and fuse it within a patchwork of many. A patchwork of many mirrors backs to us how beautifully different we are but also how stunning we can become when we refuse that “ego of one” the opportunity to separate and pit us against one another. “We are the World” turned the hearts and consciousness of all toward a more spiritual goal when those who called themselves adults, displayed for the youth of the world the mighty power and possibilities of the human spirit.
Is that what has created a depressive mood from which many of our young people seem to have been strapped with? Do they no longer see the power and possibilities? Are we failing to demonstrate for them that no matter how heavy it all may seem, the strength of the human spirit to do good will at some point rise above individual gain and represent to turn it all around? Have we reached a point where even if the adults did extend that olive branch to one other and unify, would our children just view it all as a bunch of silly emotional junk because we have decayed their ability to believe? Who amongst us holds the integrity and humility to “save our own lives”?
Sincerely,
Julie Badger-Forbes
Winder
