Dear Editor:
I would like to respond to the article Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade by Rebecca Grapevine.
Contained in the article was a quote by Stacey Abrams where she says:
“The mean-spirited, political decision will only prevent access to safe abortions and exacerbate crisis in our state by preventing medical professionals from providing their patients with lifesaving care.”
I take exception with the misinformation that Ms. Abrams is spreading to the women of Georgia inciting their fears. She is an attorney and needs to read House Bill 481 which contains exceptions regarding medical emergencies, rape and incest. IT DOES NOT prevent medical professionals from providing patients with lifesaving care.
Unfortunately, Democratic candidates in our state and throughout our country are trying to garner votes from these uninformed women. They are being given half-truths.
Perhaps the Barrow News Journal could run a piece including House Bill 481 and a brief highlighting of information contained therein. This would be a great informative service to your readers and perhaps curtail the hysteria and vandalism sweeping our state.
Sincerely,
Barbara Goddard
Winder
