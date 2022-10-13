Dear Editor:
My name is Lori Samples. I have resided in Barrow County for over 33 years. A few years ago, the car company, Carvana set up two sites in Winder.
They have a site located at the corner of Hwy 8 and Ed Hogan Road and a second site on Pierce Road, both located in Winder, GA. Carvana employs drivers to move the cars from one site to the other.
The problem we have been dealing with for quite some time, is the reckless driving of the Carvana employees that drive the cars between the two sites. My family alone has encountered numerous drivers who are continuously breaking the law. For example, running stop signs, cutting people off, tailgating, and passing someone on a hill with a double line. It is only a matter of time before someone gets killed. This is very serious that requires immediate attention and resolution.
I have made attempts to contact the site manager of Carvana with no success. Their “advocates” have been absolutely no help at all. I am resorting to the media in the hopes to put some light on the problem and pressure the Carvana management to make the necessary safety improvements.
I have filed an official complaint/crime tip with the Barrow County Sheriff's Dept. However, I have little confidence Barrow County will effectively aid in resolving this matter due to the fact that Carvana is within their jurisdiction and this dangerous driving has been allowed to continue, unchecked.
Winder Police will not do anything because the Carvana site is not in the Winder City limits.
People should NOT have to get hurt or die before action is taken.
Sincerely,
Lori Samples
Winder
