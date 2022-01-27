Dear Editor:
I am a former inmate at Central State Prison in Macon, just released on 1/19/2022.
I am writing in hopes of sounding the clarion call about the outrageous, & unconstitutional conditions at the aforesaid prison. Specifically, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. everyday there is never an officer present in any living units.
This leads to inmates running the prison and inmates with any medical issues being placed in harm's way as there is also no medical personnel present during those same hours.
If someone has a medical emergency, gets stabbed, has a fight, or heart attack there is no way to notify any staff (correctional, or medical) because they are not present and there are no call buttons.
Conditions are so bad over 20 officers were fired for staging a protest at the prison back in the fall. I personally witnessed murder, rapes, extortion as well as other crimes to which staff never cared about.
This place needs to be investigated and I personally wish to give testimony before anyone who will listen about the corrupt staff who bring in drugs daily and illegal conditions that take place daily at this facility.
Please feel free to contact me with any questions you may have.
Sincerely,
Jonathan Tucker
Winder
(Editor's Note: Central State and 14 other prisons in middle Georgia are currently under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department, a probe that was launched in September. Individuals with relevant information are encouraged to contact the department via phone at (844) 401-3736 or by email at Community.GeorgiaDOC@usdoj.gov.)
