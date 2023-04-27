Dear Editor:
House Republicans, after months of pledging to devolve power to legislative committees conducting business out in the open, have reverted to the tradition of working behind closed doors.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Cloudy skies with periods of rain this afternoon. High 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..
Rain and scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: April 27, 2023 @ 10:25 am
Dear Editor:
House Republicans, after months of pledging to devolve power to legislative committees conducting business out in the open, have reverted to the tradition of working behind closed doors.
For almost two months, Republicans of all stripes filed into House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s office to cobble together a sweeping 320-page bill that reduces SNAP benefits to veterans, the elderly and children, requires work requirements for caregivers already providing 24-7 care to disabled/ elderly relatives in order to receive medicaid because most Republican don’t consider caregiving to be work. If President Biden will agree to their terms, Republicans will allow the Treasury to continue funding the federal government.
Not a single committee held a hearing on a bill that would slash trillions of dollars from federal agency budgets and revoke clean climate tax credits which would harm Georgia’s clean energy industries. Not one Democrat had input into the measure.
And a surprising thing happened along the way. The Republicans, even the most conservative antagonists (MTG, Mike Collins, Andrew Clyde) who decried this type of legislating, learned to like backroom dealmaking despite their demands in early January for McCarthy to promise a more open legislative process in exchange for their votes for speaker.
Sincerely,
Peggy Perkins
Winder
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.