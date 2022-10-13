Dear Editor:

Emily was excited about being pregnant. Sadly, at ten weeks, she was informed by her doctor that the fetus was diagnosed with acrania, a lethal fetal abnormality in which the fetus does not have a skull. Her doctor told her the fetus would die shortly after birth.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.