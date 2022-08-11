Dear Editor:
Thanks for your recent news article (7/27/22) and opinion piece (8/3/22). There are things that you wrote about my recent speech which do not match the whole video, eyewitnesses, and my own recollections.
Updated: August 11, 2022 @ 9:15 am
The Barrow County Republican Party meeting was on July 18, not July 19.
I never said “it could be the demise of the Republican Party” (your words, not mine). I said “the Party becomes irrelevant.”
The heckling came from about 15-20 percent of the attendees, not the whole crowd. Some of these were NOT members of the BCRP. Some may have been from other counties.
Half of the crowd did NOT walk out; only about 30 percent did. The rest of the attendees stayed, listened, and asked questions at the end of my remarks.
I did not “launch into a pointed criticism of the Trumpist ‘Big Lie’ faction . . .” I said if you want to talk about voter fraud in Fulton, Cobb, DeKalb, Clayton or Gwinnett, “I’m all with you.”
My remarks about a fringe group were solely related to the BCRP, not an “embrace of The Big Lie” including the Jan. 6 events. (I purposefully stayed away from such, to concentrate on the local problem we face. My vote went to Trump in 2 elections, and I likely will vote for him in 2024 if he is nominated. I can do that, though I don’t agree with him 100 percent of the time.)
I’m not a mainstream Republican. The BCRP has been and is anti-establishment to the GAGOP and RNC for 27 years. I have been opposing the Republican establishment since Goldwater in 1964.
Thanks for your time and kind consideration.
Sincerely,
Ken Young
Winder
