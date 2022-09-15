Dear Editor:
Kudos to Governor Kemp for showering money this year to help better Georgians’ lives.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Dear Editor:
Kudos to Governor Kemp for showering money this year to help better Georgians’ lives.
I was worried initially when Kemp complained about President Biden and Democrats for appropriating those federal dollars to help a nation struggling to get out from under the pandemic and its economic results, but it’s been heart-warming to see the Governor spend big in 2022.
It was a double gift to Kemp that those federal safety net funds landed with no strings attached directly in his lap. He alone could dole it out as he saw fit. Average Americans have never much benefitted under Republicans, but in 2022, Governor Kemp is the gift that keeps on giving.
Some people say he is trying to buy votes. Good grief! He is looking more like one of those free-spending Democrats he and other Republicans complain about.
Maybe this is how a good Republican governs best — just take the money the Dems make possible, spread it around, and pretend it was your idea.
There’s more to governing than passing out money. Is Governor Kemp truly the caring, generous, forward-thinking leader we need? Is there a better alternative for all of us?
Sincerely,
Robert Covi
Bogart
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.