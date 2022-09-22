Dear Editor:

Thanks to President Biden’s CHIPS Act, a semiconductor manufacturing factory in a heavily Republican part of Ohio is going to be built. The residents of Licking County, Ohio will benefit from the good-paying jobs it will bring to their community. The fact that it is being built in an area that few voted for Biden is immaterial. I wish that our SOS Raffensperger and AG Carr had the same attitude.

