For the past twenty-five years, we’ve had Republican insurance commissioners bought and paid for by the companies the office is supposed to regulate. The last elected commissioner, Jim Beck, was convicted of fraud and money laundering, his predecessor’s mismanagement forced hundreds of staff furloughs and layoffs, and the one before him has been indicted for campaign finance corruption.
Our past and current insurance commissioners have been more focused on the profit margins of the big insurance companies than the wallets of Georgia consumers. They have rubber stamped premium increases, changed the law to make it easier to raise premiums, and refused to use the investigative and regulatory power of the office to hold insurance companies accountable. As a result, Georgia leads the nation in automobile insurance rate hikes year after year.
On November 8th, vote for a different party instead of the same old same old. Vote for a change in outcomes.
