Dear Editor:
I should be happy the Barrow County Board of Education received an "Index of Education Quality" grade of 349 out of 400 from the Georgia School Board Association.
But as a tax-paying citizen, the only metrics that tell me how well the school system is doing are the percentage of students achieving grade level performance.
With only 50% of Barrow high school students achieving grade level in English and 31% in Math (usnews.com figures), I'm not impressed.
Our government schools spend nearly $10,000 of our tax money on teaching each child, each year, $120,000 for a high school education. No private sector school would be proud of such performance.
So, as two academic government entities pat one another on the back with glowing bureaucrat-speak about "effective governance teams," "stakeholder engagement" and "strategic resource management," 69% of our kids don't make math grade-level, half can't read and write at high school level, and their "college readiness level" rating is only 15.5 out of 100.
We need radical change, not incremental.
Sincerely,
Joe Counter
Winder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.