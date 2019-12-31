Dear Editor:
It’s been a productive year for our U.S. House of Representatives.
The Democratic-controlled House passed legislation to raise wages, protect and expand health coverage, bring down prescription drug prices, have better retirement options, and improve gun safety. Most of these had bipartisan support.
Here’s a sampling: Healthcare legislation giving CMS power to negotiate drug prices for Medicare enrollees and private insurance; speeding up generic drugs to market; capping seniors’ drug costs and saving Medicare nearly $500 billion over 10 years. Surveys show 70 percent of Georgians support reducing the cost of prescription drugs.
The House secured changes to the USMCA deal benefiting labor and our environment while making pharmaceutical companies unhappy with provisions regarding generic competition. And House Democrats pushed for and got Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, with bipartisan support, to pass legislation that encourages 401(K) plans to offer guaranteed income payments.
Currently only licensed gun dealers conduct background checks. But now gun shows are included and the FBI has more time to complete checks.
Polls show that 95 percent of Democrats, 94 percent of independents and 89 percent of Republicans are in favor of background checks.
Funding for research on gun violence, which kills nearly 40,000 Americans each year, if approved by the Senate and signed by the president, will allow federal research on gun safety to go forward for the first time since 1996 when Republicans passed at the request of the NRA, an amendment barring the CDC from using federal money to conduct gun studies. The CDC in Atlanta will share in the $25 million for research on gun safety, a plus for our Georgia economy.
For American citizens to benefit from the House’s work, the Senate has to act. Will the Republican-controlled Senate stand with working people or continue to side with drug companies and lobbyists?
Peggy Perkins
Winder
