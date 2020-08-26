Dear Editor:
I live in Georgia's U.S. House District 10 and I vote in every election.
We are in the midst of the COVID-19 epidemic, the greatest threat to the health of Americans in 100 years. More than 5 million Americans have been infected. More than 175,000 Americans have died, including more than 5,000 Georgians. Current projections are that more than 300,000 Americans could die by the beginning of December unless effective steps are taken now to stop the spread of this deadly virus.
The most basic right of Georgians and other Americans is the right to vote. Voting in person creates the risk of mass infections of voters, poll workers and the public with severe illness and even death. Voting by mail protects the health and well-being of all of us. It is essential to make sure the U.S. Postal Service has the ability to deliver all election-related mail in a timely fashion.
The House of Representatives has passed the Delivering for America Act to ensure that the U.S. Postal Service can do just that. It is now up to the Senate to do the same. The Senate must put this act to a vote and Sens. Perdue and Loeffler must vote “yes” for the Delivering for America Act.
The failures of Sens. Perdue and Loeffler to do so would represent a betrayal of their sworn duty to protect our most basic rights — the right to vote safely and the right to be protected from unnecessary exposure to illness and death.
We expect our senators to do their duty: to bring the bill to the Senate floor and to vote “yes” for the Delivering for America Act.
—
Bruce Menke
Athens
