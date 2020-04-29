Dear Editor:
Senator Chuck Schumer and Speaker Nancy Pelosi have been vilified for not immediately accepting what Republicans proposed in the second phase of the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses.
It’s a good thing they stood firm because now hospitals like Georgia’s rural hospitals will see a boost in money coming to them. Rural and minority businesses benefit as some money in the small business program will be directed specifically to them.
More importantly, Schumer and Pelosi demanded and got money for coronavirus testing. States all agree that the key ingredient to reopening is testing. And Georgia is woefully behind in testing, so this is good news.
My thanks to Schumer and Pelosi for fighting for us ordinary Americans. And shame on our Republican Congressman Jody Hice for again voting against much needed assistance for his constituents.
—
Dwight Acey
Chairman, Barrow County Democratic Committee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.