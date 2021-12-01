Dear Editor:
By all means shop this season, but shop smart and help our sputtering economy recover.
You can help kick inflation to the curb. Give everyone on your list something made in the USA! There’s thoughtful, interesting, one-of-a kind, and even homemade stuff to be had in local consignment stores, on eBay or Etsy, at Goodwill or other thrift shops, through Facebook marketplace, or at local holiday craft fairs. We are fortunate to have several local businesses that offer unique American-made products.
Keep in mind that good doesn’t have to be new. In fact, old is likely better made and oftentimes far better for your health (no phthalates or PCBs).
Mama doesn’t need a new plastic mixing bowl; but she would love an old Pyrex one like her mother used. A second-hand board game, Tinkertoys, or a nice, $2 hardback book will provide hours of fun. And you might be surprised who you meet bargain shopping at the local Goodwill or other thrift stores!
There’s too much stuff in America; we don’t need more. If you don’t want to buy used, then make donations to groups whose values you support.
Friends and family that don’t want more “stuff” will greatly appreciate a donation made in their honor.
Merry Christmas to all!
—
Harper Kindle
Statham
