Dear Editor:
Words from Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech about a colorblind nation are repeated every MLK Day. But the frequent cherry-picking of quotes distorts his views and masks today’s systemic racism.
Why does this matter? The U.S. still faces a reckoning almost three years after the death of George Floyd along with a conservative backlash. Right extremists are using King’s words very differently.
King’s “Dream” speech envisions a country that lives up to the promises of equality made in its founding documents. But King also brought up police brutality and systemic poverty hurting African Americans in the same address.
In recent years, some Republicans have selectively used King’s colorblind words from the “Dream” speech to attack civil rights programs and initiatives. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) invoked King when he proposed his “Stop Woke Act,” aimed at limiting discussions around slavery and racism in public schools. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R) tweeted in 2021 that critical race theory goes against everything Martin Luther King Jr. taught us. In reality, King repeatedly brought up the legacy of enslavement and the need to address structural racism in 1967.
Some libraries are now being told to remove books by MLK. Which is why with our upcoming Special Election on January 31st for State House District 119 and the open vacancy on the Barrow County School Board, we need to look very carefully at the content of each candidates character. Choose wisely.
Sincerely,
Harper Kindle
Statham
