Dear Editor:
We all love to see kittens, puppies or any baby animal playing or just being able to love on them.
So why do shelters and rescue groups not look forward to “kitten season?” When is kitten season? April to October, when the weather is warmer and “love is in the air.”
According to experts, there are 7.6 million companion animals that enter shelters every year. The breakdown is 3.9 million dogs and 3.4 million cats. Of those 7.6 million, 2.7 million will be euthanized (1.4 million dogs and 1.3 million cats). You can tell from these numbers that a small percentage are adopted and find a new home.
Believe it or not, cats are the most popular pet in the world with one in three homes having a cat. We all know one cat is never enough with the average home having over two cats. The U.S. has the highest cat population, but I’m not sure this is something to brag about.
There are weeks that most rescue groups and shelters take in over 100 cats or kittens this time of year. Shelters and groups become overwhelmed with the requests of cats and kittens needing a place to go.
How can you help? Spay and neuter! There are so many low-cost options available now and people willing to help. If you find a cat or kittens, please foster until a shelter has room to bring them in.
Spay or neuter a stray or feral cat to end the cycle. Volunteer at a shelter so the shelter is able to help more animals in need. Donate food, litter, money or items so rescue groups can help other people. It’s all the small things that make a BIG difference for these unwanted babies.
Of course, always ADOPT and encourage friends and family to check with a shelter or rescue group for a new family member.
We may not be able to change the world for all animals but we sure can change the world for ONE animal.
—
Peggy Perkins
Winder
