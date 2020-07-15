Dear Editor:
I have been silent for far too long, but no more.
In her June 24 letter, Harper Kindle wrote, “History is indeed being made, and hopefully we will all be better for it.”
Has she not seen what destruction and havoc and disgusting and horrific things are happening in our beloved country?
The 2020 election is not a choice between Republicans or Democrats, or Trump or Biden. Rather, it is about cherishing our heritage and democracy.
Do not be silent anymore. Speak out and speak up for this God-given land where we all are blessed to live.
May He continue to bless our republic, the U.S.A.
—
Suzanne Angle
Winder
