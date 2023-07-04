Dear Editor:
The story about the homeless man treating people to lemonade was a beautiful one. As an aspiring social worker, I see the negative effects on the label “homeless.” Society carries a negative perception towards the homeless.
Stories like the one that was posted does a great job at shifting the narrative and story of people without houses. Through my undergrad internship at a local library, I have had the pleasure of meeting different homeless people. Just like everyone else, there is a different story for each one. A woman always dressed nicely, but despite her formal clothing, she was actually homeless and sold her clothes so she could purchase nicer clothes in case she got a job interview.
The story that was printed helps to peel away the layers around homeless people. The story kept this person’s humanity intact. I encourage more stories like this to be posted to preserve the humanity that everyone, including the homeless, have.
Sincerely,
Julian Yang
Winder
