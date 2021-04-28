Dear Editor:
For far too long, inequity has corrupted our democracy. It is time for all Americans to stand up and demand an expansion of voting rights, limits to big money in politics, and accountability by ending gerrymandering. This is why I support the For the People Act.
The For the People Act recently passed in the House of Representatives. It provides important reform in our electoral processes. At its core, the bill provides much-needed action on redistricting, ethics reform, campaign finance, and voting rights.
We need a government that’s fair — where representatives listen to their constituents. The For the People Act would help make that a reality. I believe it’s crucial to restore accountability in our democracy. I support this bill because it would provide much-needed democracy reform.
I strongly urge the Senate to follow the House’s lead to pass this bill. With Mitch McConnell in the minority, he can no longer block this bill by himself. Now is the time to reshape our democracy into one that is truly of, for, and by the people.
That is why I’m asking my fellow citizens to contact their senators and demand they vote “Yes” on the For the People Act.
—
Stephanie Wallace
Braselton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.