Dear Editor:
With all the proposed changes to make voting by mail challenging, the “Opt-In” provision included in our state elections law remains. If you are over 65 years old, are a voter who is disabled, or a uniformed service member, spouse or dependent of a uniformed service member, or other US citizen residing overseas, you can “opt-in” to receive an absentee ballot for the rest of the elections cycle without making another absentee ballot application. An Election Cycle starts with the Spring Primaries and ends with the last Runoff election of the year.
Once granted an “Opt-In”, your County Elections Office will automatically mail you an absentee ballot for each election (EXCEPT special elections) throughout the current election cycle. You are not required to fill out a new Absentee Ballot application until the new Election Cycle. Remember, for special elections you must submit an application to receive a ballot.
Voters not eligible for “Opt-In” must submit one application per election date in order to receive an absentee ballot. Applications are available at mvp.sos.ga.gov to download or call your elections office.
Voting by mail is a godsend for the elderly, disabled and for service members and their families serving overseas enabling them to have their voice heard and make a difference. It’s a shame that there are conservative politicians that are only interested in manipulating the vote just enough to ensure a “win” for their political party.
Sincerely,
Johnnie Ellington
Statham
