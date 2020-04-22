Dear Editor:
Georgia citizens, beware Republican shenanigans regarding our elections.
David Ralston can lie all he wants, but there is no truth to his preposterous “what I really meant was…” claim that absentee voting encourages voter fraud. Five states, including the Republican bastion of Utah, now conduct all elections almost entirely by mail and report this method to be overwhelmingly secure. Even Trump’s special commission to investigate voter fraud produced no evidence before he shut it down.
With calls for more widespread mail voting to protect voters from coronavirus, Republican officials like Ralston argue that vote-by-mail will increase voter participation and therefore will disadvantage Republican candidates.
I repeat, more citizens exercising their right to vote means Republican candidates lose; therefore restrict participation. Republicans with integrity and smarter than a third-grader, know this is BS.
Pushing the primary to June doesn’t change anything. Does anybody truly believe COVID-19 will magically disappear by June, making it once again safe to resume normal life?
The Jackson County elections board doesn’t and is wisely calling for Secretary of State Raffensperger to shift to all-mail voting. As one member said, “voting by mail in the current pandemic is the only guaranteed method to protect voters, poll workers, and others involved in the voting process. It’s a citizen’s duty to participate in the election process, but it is the government’s duty to protect Georgians.”
Our governor and secretary of state need to implement a simple vote-by-mail system, rejecting the fear that if Georgians like this method, they will turn out to vote.
Cheryl Brownstein
Winder
