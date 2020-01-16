Dear Editor:
As former Gov. Sonny Perdue has said, “The people should pick their legislators, not the other way around. You can’t take politics out of politics, but an independent commission would come closer.”
Representative democracy doesn’t work if it’s not representative. An accurate summation of the problem with gerrymandering.
This assessment sums up the reason our state and federal governments are dysfunctional. If we can’t select the best people to address our concerns and can’t vote them out if they don’t, we shouldn’t be surprised when we get gridlock rather than effective problem solving.
Many states have proven that independent citizens’ commissions do a better job in drawing districts because citizens are motivated to provide true representation. Also, they are eager for transparency and input from their fellow citizens.
I advocate support of the Democracy Act (SR 52 and HR 369) currently languishing in Reapportionment committees in both houses of our General Assembly. This act eliminates secrecy and allows everyone to see and participate in drawing legislative districts during the process. It establishes an independent citizens’ commission that will draw legislative districts based upon a set of objective standards. The act requires that the citizens’ commission reflect the state’s racial, ethnic, geographical, and gender diversity.
The Democracy Act mandates that the citizens’ commission be nonpartisan. The independent citizens’ commission includes five people from each major political party as well as four people who are not affiliated with either major political party. That way, no political party can control the process of drawing legislative districts to their benefit.
To restore true representation to our democracy, citizens have to demand this change. The legislators have had centuries to improve redistricting fairness, and they have failed. It’s time to give citizens a chance! Let your state representatives hear from you.
—
Harper Kindle
Statham
